How to Watch the Tigers vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman ready for the first of a four-game series against Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at Comerica Park.
Tigers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit just 17 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Detroit is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .328 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .214 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 70 (three per game).
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .278 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- The Tigers rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.
- Detroit averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.
- Detroit has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.73) in the majors this season.
- Tigers pitchers have a 1.218 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joey Wentz (0-3) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his fifth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed four innings while giving up five earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
- In four starts, Wentz has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 4.1 frames per outing.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/22/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-1
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Kyle Gibson
|4/23/2023
|Orioles
|L 2-1
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Grayson Rodriguez
|4/24/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Colin Rea
|4/25/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-3
|Away
|Spencer Turnbull
|Eric Lauer
|4/26/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-2
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Freddy Peralta
|4/27/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Kyle Gibson
|4/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Grayson Rodriguez
|4/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Dean Kremer
|4/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Spencer Turnbull
|Kyle Bradish
|5/2/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/3/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|David Peterson
