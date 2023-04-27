Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Orioles on April 27, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Cedric Mullins, Spencer Torkelson and other players on the Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers before their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday at Comerica Park.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Tigers vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has four doubles, two home runs, six walks and 11 RBI (19 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashed .218/.260/.333 on the year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 23
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Nick Maton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Maton Stats
- Nick Maton has put up 10 hits with two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 12 runs.
- He's slashed .141/.247/.338 so far this year.
Maton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Brewers
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 24
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|at Orioles
|Apr. 23
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Nick Maton or other Tigers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Kyle Gibson Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)
Gibson Stats
- The Orioles will hand the ball to Kyle Gibson (4-0) for his sixth start of the season.
- He has three quality starts in five chances this season.
- Gibson has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 35-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.167 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 63rd.
Gibson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 22
|6.1
|2
|1
|1
|11
|3
|at White Sox
|Apr. 15
|5.1
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 10
|6.1
|5
|1
|1
|4
|3
|at Rangers
|Apr. 4
|7.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|0
|at Red Sox
|Mar. 30
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|3
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Joey Wentz's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Cedric Mullins Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
Mullins Stats
- Mullins has collected 23 hits with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .271/.386/.447 so far this season.
- Mullins has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI.
Mullins Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Apr. 26
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Apr. 24
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 23
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Rutschman Stats
- Adley Rutschman has two doubles, four home runs, 22 walks and 16 RBI (25 total hits).
- He's slashed .278/.416/.433 on the year.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|Apr. 26
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Apr. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 22
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
Bet on player props for Cedric Mullins, Adley Rutschman or other Orioles players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.