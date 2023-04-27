You can find player prop bet odds for Cedric Mullins, Spencer Torkelson and other players on the Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers before their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday at Comerica Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Tigers vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has four doubles, two home runs, six walks and 11 RBI (19 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .218/.260/.333 on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 25 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Apr. 23 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Apr. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Nick Maton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Maton Stats

Nick Maton has put up 10 hits with two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 12 runs.

He's slashed .141/.247/.338 so far this year.

Maton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers Apr. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 24 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 at Orioles Apr. 23 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Apr. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Nick Maton or other Tigers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Gibson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Gibson Stats

The Orioles will hand the ball to Kyle Gibson (4-0) for his sixth start of the season.

He has three quality starts in five chances this season.

Gibson has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 35-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.167 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 63rd.

Gibson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Apr. 22 6.1 2 1 1 11 3 at White Sox Apr. 15 5.1 7 4 4 1 2 vs. Athletics Apr. 10 6.1 5 1 1 4 3 at Rangers Apr. 4 7.0 6 2 2 5 0 at Red Sox Mar. 30 5.0 6 4 4 3 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Joey Wentz's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has collected 23 hits with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .271/.386/.447 so far this season.

Mullins has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Apr. 26 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Red Sox Apr. 25 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 24 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rutschman Stats

Adley Rutschman has two doubles, four home runs, 22 walks and 16 RBI (25 total hits).

He's slashed .278/.416/.433 on the year.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Apr. 26 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 22 2-for-3 1 0 1 2

Bet on player props for Cedric Mullins, Adley Rutschman or other Orioles players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.