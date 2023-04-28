On Friday, Akil Baddoo (.214 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four walks and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has three doubles and nine walks while batting .227.

Baddoo has gotten a hit in seven of 16 games this season (43.8%), including three multi-hit games (18.8%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 16 games this year.

Baddoo has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored in six games this year (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings