Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Friday, Eric Haase (.385 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, six walks and two RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is hitting .271 with three doubles and seven walks.
- Haase has picked up a hit in 57.9% of his 19 games this season, with multiple hits in 15.8% of those games.
- He has not homered in his 19 games this year.
- In three games this year (15.8%), Haase has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three of 19 games so far this season.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (8.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 27 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Orioles are sending Rodriguez (0-0) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.12 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.12, with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
