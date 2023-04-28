On Friday, Eric Haase (.385 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, six walks and two RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is hitting .271 with three doubles and seven walks.

Haase has picked up a hit in 57.9% of his 19 games this season, with multiple hits in 15.8% of those games.

He has not homered in his 19 games this year.

In three games this year (15.8%), Haase has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three of 19 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings