The Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Friday (tip at 10:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Anthony Davis, Ja Morant and others in this matchup.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-111) 13.5 (-118) 2.5 (-115) 0.5 (+140)

Davis has scored 25.9 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 1.4 points higher than Friday's over/under.

Davis has averaged 1.0 less rebound per game (12.5) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (13.5).

Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Friday's assist over/under (2.5).

Davis has made 0.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-125) 9.5 (-149) 5.5 (-149) 2.5 (+105)

The 28.9 points LeBron James scores per game are 2.4 more than his prop total on Friday (26.5).

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 9.5.

James' assists average -- 6.8 -- is 1.3 higher than Friday's over/under (5.5).

He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (-111) 3.5 (+135) 2.5 (-111)

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 17.8 points during the 2022-23 season, 2.3 higher than Friday's prop total.

Russell's rebounding average -- three -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Russell has made 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-110) 6.5 (-154) 7.5 (-133) 1.5 (-200)

The 28.5-point prop total for Morant on Friday is 2.3 higher than his scoring average, which is 26.2.

Morant has grabbed 5.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).

Morant averages 8.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Friday.

Morant averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (-105) 8.5 (+110) 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-118)

The 18.5-point total set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Friday is 0.1 fewer points than his season scoring average.

Jackson's per-game rebound average -- 6.7 -- is 1.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (8.5).

Jackson's year-long assist average -- one per game -- is 0.5 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (0.5).

Jackson's 1.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

