Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Nick Maton (.152 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is hitting .135 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Maton has gotten a hit in eight of 23 games this season (34.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 23 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (17.4%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Maton has driven in a run in seven games this season (30.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in nine of 23 games so far this year.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|14
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (35.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Rodriguez (0-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.12 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.12, with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .273 against him.
