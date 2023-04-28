After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Grayson Rodriguez) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .330, fueled by four extra-base hits.
  • In 16 of 24 games this year (66.7%) Greene has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (12.5%).
  • In 24 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Greene has driven in a run in five games this year (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in nine of 24 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 15
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.12 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.12, with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.