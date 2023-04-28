Friday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (17-8) and the Detroit Tigers (9-15) at Comerica Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Orioles securing the victory. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on April 28.

The Orioles will give the nod to Grayson Rodriguez and the Tigers will counter with Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 2.32 ERA).

Tigers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Orioles 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-6.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its opponents are 1-8-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Tigers have come away with nine wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 9-14 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (74 total, 3.1 per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.83 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule