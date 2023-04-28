Tigers vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jorge Mateo and the Baltimore Orioles will see Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound for the Detroit Tigers in the second game of a four-game series, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
The Orioles are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+110). A 7.5-run total has been set in this matchup.
Tigers vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Orioles
|-135
|+110
|7.5
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under just once.
- The last 10 Tigers matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have come away with nine wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has a record of 9-14, a 39.1% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 10 of 24 chances this season.
- The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-5
|5-10
|1-10
|8-5
|6-12
|3-3
