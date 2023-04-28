Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After hitting .321 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Orioles.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is batting .265 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- McKinstry has gotten a hit in 11 of 18 games this season (61.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 18 games played this season, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- McKinstry has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored in six games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles will send Rodriguez (0-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.12 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.12, with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
