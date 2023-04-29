Akil Baddoo -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on April 29 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .227 with three doubles and nine walks.

In 43.8% of his games this year (seven of 16), Baddoo has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (18.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.

Baddoo has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored in six of 16 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings