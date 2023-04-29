Eric Haase -- 2-for-3 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on April 29 at 12:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his last game against the Orioles.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase is batting .271 with three doubles and seven walks.
  • Haase has picked up a hit in 11 of 19 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this season.
  • Haase has driven in a run in three games this year (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this year (15.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 12
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kremer (2-0 with a 6.20 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 6.20 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
