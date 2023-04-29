On Saturday, Kerry Carpenter (.222 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter leads Detroit in total hits (15) this season while batting .217 with nine extra-base hits.

Carpenter has picked up a hit in nine of 20 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this year (four of 20), with two or more RBI three times (15.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In seven of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings