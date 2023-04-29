Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Vierling -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on April 29 at 12:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has 18 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .316.
- Vierling has gotten a hit in 10 of 21 games this year (47.6%), including five multi-hit games (23.8%).
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Vierling has driven in a run in three games this season (14.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four of 21 games (19.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|14
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 6.20 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.20, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
