After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Dean Kremer) at 12:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .330, fueled by four extra-base hits.

Greene has gotten a hit in 16 of 24 games this season (66.7%), including three multi-hit games (12.5%).

He has homered in two of 24 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Greene has driven in a run in five games this year (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in nine of 24 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 15 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings