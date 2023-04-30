Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Bradish) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate (2022)
- Ibanez hit .218 with four doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- Ibanez got a hit 21 times last year in 40 games (52.5%), including four multi-hit games (10.0%).
- He homered once out of 40 games a year ago, going deep in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In eight of 40 games last season, Ibanez picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- In 12 of 40 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.233
|AVG
|.203
|.292
|OBP
|.254
|.233
|SLG
|.322
|0
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|8
|10/5
|K/BB
|11/4
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|12 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (47.4%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (10.5%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
- Bradish (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.30 ERA in 10 2/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 6.30 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .333 to opposing hitters.
