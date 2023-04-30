Miguel Cabrera -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on April 30 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is batting .189 with three doubles and three walks.
  • Cabrera has had a base hit in nine of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not homered in his 15 games this season.
  • Cabrera has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.4 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 29 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • The Orioles will send Bradish (1-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.30 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went 2 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.30, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .333 against him.
