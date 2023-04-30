Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Sunday, Riley Greene (.189 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .333, fueled by four extra-base hits.
- Greene is batting .294 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Greene has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 26 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Greene has driven in a run in six games this year (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.4 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (29 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.30 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.30, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .333 batting average against him.
