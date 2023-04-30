Sunday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (18-9) and Detroit Tigers (10-16) going head to head at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET on April 30.

The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Bradish (1-1, 6.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Spencer Turnbull (1-3, 7.25 ERA).

Tigers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 2-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (36%) in those contests.

Detroit has a mark of 4-11 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (85 total, 3.3 per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.84 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Tigers Schedule