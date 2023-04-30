The Baltimore Orioles and Cedric Mullins head into the final of a four-game series against Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Comerica Park.

The favored Orioles have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Tigers vs. Orioles Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSDET
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Comerica Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Orioles -150 +125 8 -120 +100 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 2-7.
  • In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Tigers and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
    • The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Detroit's past three contests has been 7.8, a streak during which the Tigers and their opponents have hit the over every time.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Tigers have won in nine, or 36%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Detroit has a record of 4-11, a 26.7% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Detroit's games have gone over the total in 12 of its 26 chances.
  • The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
5-6 5-10 2-10 8-6 7-13 3-3

