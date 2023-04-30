Player prop bet odds for Jorge Mateo, Spencer Torkelson and others are listed when the Baltimore Orioles visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Sunday (at 1:40 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has four doubles, two home runs, eight walks and 11 RBI (20 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .211/.264/.316 on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Apr. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Apr. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 25 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Nick Maton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Maton Stats

Nick Maton has two doubles, four home runs, 12 walks and 13 RBI (12 total hits).

He has a .150/.261/.325 slash line so far this season.

Maton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Apr. 29 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Apr. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Orioles Apr. 27 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 at Brewers Apr. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Bradish Stats

Kyle Bradish (1-1) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his fourth start of the season.

Bradish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Apr. 25 2.1 8 7 7 1 4 at Nationals Apr. 19 6.0 5 0 0 6 1 at Rangers Apr. 3 1.2 1 0 0 2 1

Jorge Mateo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Mateo Stats

Mateo has five doubles, five home runs, six walks and 16 RBI (24 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He's slashed .353/.403/.647 on the year.

Mateo hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .406 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Mateo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Apr. 29 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 at Tigers Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 2 vs. Red Sox Apr. 25 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Mullins Stats

Cedric Mullins has 24 hits with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .255/.364/.436 on the season.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Apr. 29 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Apr. 27 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 26 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Red Sox Apr. 25 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0

