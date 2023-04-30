Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Orioles on April 30, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Jorge Mateo, Spencer Torkelson and others are listed when the Baltimore Orioles visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Sunday (at 1:40 PM ET).
Tigers vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has four doubles, two home runs, eight walks and 11 RBI (20 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .211/.264/.316 on the season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Nick Maton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Maton Stats
- Nick Maton has two doubles, four home runs, 12 walks and 13 RBI (12 total hits).
- He has a .150/.261/.325 slash line so far this season.
Maton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 29
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Kyle Bradish Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Bradish Stats
- Kyle Bradish (1-1) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his fourth start of the season.
Bradish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Red Sox
|Apr. 25
|2.1
|8
|7
|7
|1
|4
|at Nationals
|Apr. 19
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|6
|1
|at Rangers
|Apr. 3
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Jorge Mateo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Mateo Stats
- Mateo has five doubles, five home runs, six walks and 16 RBI (24 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.
- He's slashed .353/.403/.647 on the year.
- Mateo hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .406 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.
Mateo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|Apr. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Red Sox
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Apr. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Cedric Mullins Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Mullins Stats
- Cedric Mullins has 24 hits with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .255/.364/.436 on the season.
Mullins Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Apr. 29
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Apr. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Apr. 26
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
