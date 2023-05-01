The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

  • Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline 76ers Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-9.5) 214.5 -475 +380 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-9.5) 214.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-9) 214.5 -455 +350 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-9.5) 213.5 -500 +400 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

  • The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while allowing 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
  • The 76ers outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (posting 115.2 points per game, 14th in league, and conceding 110.9 per contest, third in NBA) and have a +354 scoring differential.
  • These teams score 233.1 points per game combined, 18.6 more than this game's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams put up 222.3 combined points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.
  • Philadelphia has won 48 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 34 times.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jayson Tatum 28.5 -125 30.1
Jaylen Brown 24.5 -125 26.6
Derrick White 13.5 -120 12.4
Malcolm Brogdon 12.5 -120 14.9
Marcus Smart 11.5 -105 11.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Robert Williams III or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.