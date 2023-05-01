The New Jersey Devils ready for a decisive Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round Monday against the New York Rangers, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG. The teams are tied 3-3 in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Devils in this decisive matchup, assigning them -120 odds on the moneyline against the Rangers (+100).

Devils vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG

ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-120) Rangers (+100) -

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils are 39-23 when favored on the moneyline this season.

New Jersey has a 37-22 record (winning 62.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.

The Devils have a 54.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have won 13, or 52.0%, of the 25 games they have played as an underdog this season.

New York has gone 11-10, a 52.4% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +100 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Rangers have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Devils vs. Rangers Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 289 (4th) Goals 273 (12th) 222 (8th) Goals Allowed 216 (4th) 49 (20th) Power Play Goals 59 (13th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 43 (9th)

Devils Advanced Stats

New Jersey's past 10 games have not hit the over once.

During their last 10 games, the Devils' goals per game average is 0.4 lower than their season-long average.

The Devils' 289 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

The Devils are ranked eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game).

The team's goal differential is third-best in the league at +67.

Rangers Advanced Stats

The Rangers are currently on a 10-game stretch of failing to go over the total.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers and their opponents are averaging 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.0 goals.

The Rangers have the league's 12th-ranked scoring offense (273 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Rangers have given up 2.6 goals per game, 216 total, the fourth-fewest among league teams.

They have a +57 goal differential, which is sixth-best in the league.

