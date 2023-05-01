As of May 3, the Detroit Tigers (12-17) are +50000 to win the World Series, among the bottom half of teams (25th) in Major League Baseball.

Tigers MLB World Series Odds

Odds MLB Rank Payout To Win the World Series +50000 25th (+50000, bet $100 to win $50000)

Tigers Standings Information

In the AL Central, the Tigers are 5.5 games back. They are 5.0 games behind in terms of the Wild Card.

Team Games Back 1 Minnesota Twins - 2 Cleveland Guardians 3 3 Detroit Tigers 5.5 4 Chicago White Sox 8 5 Kansas City Royals 10

Tigers Team Stats

The Tigers pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Detroit has the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.69).

The Tigers have hit two or more round-trippers in five games this season, and are 3-2 in those outings.

Detroit is undefeated in its three games this season with at least five extra-base hits.

The Tigers have gone 6-3 in games when they strike out at least 10 batters.

Detroit has gone 7-4 when it gives up three or fewer earned runs in a game this season.

Tigers Next Game Information

Tigers Player Awards Odds

Name MVP Odds Cy Young Odds ROY Odds 2023 Stats Riley Greene +20000 - - .243/.298/.330 2 HR 8 RBI Matthew Boyd - +20000 - 1-2 5.47 ERA 8.0 K/9 Eduardo Rodríguez - +8000 - 2-2 2.21 ERA 7.4 K/9 Spencer Turnbull - +20000 - 1-4 6.84 ERA 6.2 K/9 Joey Wentz - - +15000 0-3 6.67 ERA 7.0 K/9

Tigers' Top Players

Javier Baez owns a .237/.292/.320 slash line this year, with one homer, 12 RBI, 12 runs scored, and a 5.6% walk rate. Additionally, he has tallied two steals.

This season, Matt Vierling, one of the team's top hitters, is batting .281 with a .333 OBP, two home runs, nine runs, and 10 RBI, also including four stolen bases.

At the dish, Spencer Torkelson has been one of the team's better hitters, registering a .210/.271/.314 triple slash with five doubles, two home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI.

Nick Maton has hit .151/.260/.326 so far this season with three doubles, four home runs, 13 walks and 14 RBI.

