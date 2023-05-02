The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (hitting .208 in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and two RBI), take on starter Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has three doubles and seven walks while hitting .250.

Haase has had a hit in 11 of 21 games this year (52.4%), including multiple hits three times (14.3%).

In 21 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Haase has driven in a run in three games this season (14.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this season (14.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

