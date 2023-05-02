The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (hitting .208 in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and two RBI), take on starter Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase has three doubles and seven walks while hitting .250.
  • Haase has had a hit in 11 of 21 games this year (52.4%), including multiple hits three times (14.3%).
  • In 21 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Haase has driven in a run in three games this season (14.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this season (14.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 12
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Mets' 4.48 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets give up the third-most home runs in baseball (42 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Mets are sending Lucchesi (1-0) out for his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
