After batting .222 with two doubles and a walk in his past 10 games, Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Joey Lucchesi) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Orioles.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

  • Schoop is hitting .217 with two doubles and five walks.
  • Schoop has gotten a hit in 10 of 18 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • In 18 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Schoop has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in three of 18 games so far this season.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 12
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 42 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • The Mets will look to Lucchesi (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
