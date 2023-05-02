The Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is batting .189 with three doubles and three walks.
  • Cabrera has had a base hit in nine of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Cabrera has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (42 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Mets are sending Lucchesi (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
