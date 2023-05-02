The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson is batting .206 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • In 53.8% of his 26 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 26 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In nine games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In eight of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 15
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (42 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Mets are sending Lucchesi (1-0) out for his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
