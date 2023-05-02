In the series opener on Tuesday, May 2, Joey Lucchesi will take the mound for the New York Mets (16-13) as they square off against the Detroit Tigers (10-17), who will answer with Michael Lorenzen. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The Mets are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Tigers have +130 odds to upset. The game's total has been set at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Lucchesi - NYM (1-0, 2.19 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (0-1, 7.07 ERA)

Tigers vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won 12, or 63.2%, of those games.

The Mets have a record of 6-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and went 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Tigers have been victorious in nine, or 34.6%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won four of 14 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Tigers vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Riley Greene 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+200) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Javier Báez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th

