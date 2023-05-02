Player prop bet options for Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis and others are available when the Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (-125) 5.5 (-120) 5.5 (-149) 4.5 (-161)

Curry's 29.4 points per game average is 2.1 less than Tuesday's over/under.

Curry's per-game rebound average of 6.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Curry's season-long assist average -- 6.3 per game -- is 0.8 higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Curry has averaged 4.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (4.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (-105) 2.5 (+130) 2.5 (-105) 1.5 (-128)

The 12.5-point over/under set for Jordan Poole on Tuesday is 7.9 less than his season scoring average (20.4).

His per-game rebounding average of 2.7 is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (2.5).

Poole averages 4.5 assists, 2.0 more than Tuesday's prop bet (2.5).

His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 1.1 higher than his over/under on Tuesday.

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-110) 4.5 (+125) 2.5 (+145) 4.5 (+105)

The 21.9 points Klay Thompson scores per game are 1.6 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Thompson averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 4.5).

Thompson's assist average -- 2.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Tuesday's prop bet (2.5).

Thompson has connected on 4.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (4.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-110) 13.5 (-133) 2.5 (+120) 0.5 (+180)

Davis is averaging 25.9 points in the 2022-23 season, 0.4 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Davis' rebounding average -- 12.5 -- is 1.0 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Davis averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Davis averages 0.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-115) 9.5 (-118) 5.5 (-120) 2.5 (+105)

LeBron James has scored 28.9 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 2.4 points more than Tuesday's points prop total.

James' per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (9.5).

James' year-long assist average -- 6.8 per game -- is 1.3 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

James has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

