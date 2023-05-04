Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mets - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Akil Baddoo -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on May 4 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Mets Player Props
|Tigers vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Mets
|Tigers vs Mets Odds
|Tigers vs Mets Prediction
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is hitting .220 with three doubles and 10 walks.
- In 42.9% of his 21 games this season, Baddoo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 21 games this year.
- Baddoo has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored in eight games this year (38.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.69 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the third-most home runs in baseball (46 total, 1.5 per game).
- Verlander starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
- The 40-year-old right-hander last appeared Friday, Nov. 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went five innings.
- He ranked first in ERA (1.75), first in WHIP (.829), and 11th in K/9 (9.5) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.