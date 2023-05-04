The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase and his .607 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Justin Verlander TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .278 with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Haase has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has homered in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Haase has an RBI in five of 23 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In five of 23 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings