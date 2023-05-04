Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mets - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase and his .607 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .278 with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Haase has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has homered in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Haase has an RBI in five of 23 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In five of 23 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.69).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 46 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (third-most in the league).
- Verlander gets the call to start for the Mets, his first of the season.
- The 40-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Friday, Nov. 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He ranked first in ERA (1.75), first in WHIP (.829), and 11th in K/9 (9.5) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last season.
