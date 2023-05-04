Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mets - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling and his .559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit with 25 hits and an OBP of .333 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 83rd and he is 91st in slugging.
- Vierling will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer during his last games.
- In 15 of 26 games this year (57.7%) Vierling has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- He has homered in two of 26 games played this season, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 19.2% of his games this season, Vierling has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in seven of 26 games (26.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.69 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 46 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (third-most in the league).
- Verlander will make his first start of the season for the Mets.
- When he last appeared on Friday, Nov. 4, the 40-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He ranked first in ERA (1.75), first in WHIP (.829), and 11th in K/9 (9.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
