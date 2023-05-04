The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .330, fueled by four extra-base hits.

Greene enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333.

Greene has picked up a hit in 72.4% of his 29 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.2% of them.

In 29 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In seven games this season, Greene has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 13 games this season (44.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 12 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings