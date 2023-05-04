Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mets - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .330, fueled by four extra-base hits.
- Greene enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333.
- Greene has picked up a hit in 72.4% of his 29 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.2% of them.
- In 29 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In seven games this season, Greene has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 13 games this season (44.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy?
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|12 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.69).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 46 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (third-most in the league).
- Verlander starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
- The 40-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared Friday, Nov. 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Last year he ranked first in ERA (1.75), first in WHIP (.829), and 11th in K/9 (9.5) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
