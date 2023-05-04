The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Mets.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry is batting .274 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • In 60.9% of his games this season (14 of 23), McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • McKinstry has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • In eight of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.69).
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (46 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Verlander will start for the Mets, his first this season.
  • The 40-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Friday, Nov. 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • His 1.75 ERA ranked first, .829 WHIP ranked first, and 9.5 K/9 ranked 11th among qualified MLB pitchers last year.
