Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Cardinals - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Friday, Eric Haase (.455 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has four doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .280.
- In 58.3% of his 24 games this season, Haase has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In 24 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Haase has an RBI in five of 24 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In five of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.61 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (38 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.34 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 31st, 1.229 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
