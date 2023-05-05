Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Cardinals - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Jonathan Schoop -- hitting .269 with three doubles and a walk in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on May 5 at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Mets.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Schoop? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Cardinals Player Props
|Tigers vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Cardinals Odds
|Tigers vs Cardinals Prediction
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop is hitting .229 with three doubles and five walks.
- Schoop has gotten a hit in 11 of 19 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 19 games this season.
- Schoop has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored in three games this season (15.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (38 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.34 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 31st, 1.229 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 42nd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.