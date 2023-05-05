Jonathan Schoop -- hitting .269 with three doubles and a walk in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on May 5 at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Schoop? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop is hitting .229 with three doubles and five walks.

Schoop has gotten a hit in 11 of 19 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 19 games this season.

Schoop has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored in three games this season (15.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings