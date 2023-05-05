Jonathan Schoop -- hitting .269 with three doubles and a walk in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on May 5 at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

  • Schoop is hitting .229 with three doubles and five walks.
  • Schoop has gotten a hit in 11 of 19 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 19 games this season.
  • Schoop has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored in three games this season (15.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 12
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (38 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.34 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 31st, 1.229 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 42nd.
