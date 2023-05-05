Friday's contest at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (10-22) taking on the Detroit Tigers (13-17) at 8:15 PM ET (on May 5). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Cardinals, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (2-4) against the Tigers and Matthew Boyd (1-2).

Tigers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tigers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Tigers have won in 12, or 41.4%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Detroit has won three of seven games when listed as at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (104 total, 3.5 per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Schedule