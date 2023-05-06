On Saturday, Andy Ibanez (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Detroit Tigers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez is batting .250 with two doubles.
  • In three of seven games this season, Ibanez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Ibanez has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.62).
  • The Cardinals rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wainwright starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.
  • When he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 41-year-old righty started the game and went 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
  • He ranked 31st in ERA (3.71), 37th in WHIP (1.283), and 41st in K/9 (6.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
