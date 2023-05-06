Collin Morikawa will compete in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club from May 4- 7.

Looking to wager on Morikawa at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Collin Morikawa Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Morikawa has shot below par on nine occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in five of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Over his last 18 rounds, Morikawa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Morikawa has finished in the top 20 three times in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in two.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five events.

Morikawa has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five events.

Morikawa will attempt to continue his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 21 -7 277 0 16 4 7 $5.9M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year, while Quail Hollow Club is set for a longer 7,538 yards.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

The courses that Morikawa has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,354 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,538 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Morikawa's Last Time Out

Morikawa finished in the 46th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of par.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the RBC Heritage, which landed him in the 59th percentile among all competitors.

Morikawa shot better than 70% of the golfers at the RBC Heritage on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Morikawa recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Morikawa had two bogeys or worse, which equaled the field average.

Morikawa's seven birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the field average (6.2).

At that most recent outing, Morikawa had a bogey or worse on six of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Morikawa finished the RBC Heritage bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Morikawa finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Morikawa Odds to Win: +2200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.