The Miami Heat are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023

3:30 PM ET

Miami, Florida

FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 113 - Knicks 112

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4)

Knicks (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (209)



The Knicks have put together a 45-35-2 ATS record this season compared to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.

When the spread is set as 4 or more this season, Miami (8-22-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (25.8%) than New York (7-6-2) does as the underdog (46.7%).

New York and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

The Heat have a .621 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-22) this season while the Knicks have a .488 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (20-21).

Heat Performance Insights

Miami has had to rely on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league offensively with just 109.5 points per contest.

The Heat are averaging 23.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Heat rank fourth-worst in the NBA with a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they are draining 12 treys per game (16th-ranked in league).

Miami is attempting 50.5 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 59.2% of the shots it has attempted (and 69.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 34.8 three-pointers per contest, which are 40.8% of its shots (and 30.5% of the team's buckets).

Knicks Performance Insights

At 116 points scored per game and 113.1 points allowed, New York is 11th in the league on offense and 12th defensively.

The Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists (22.9 per game) in 2022-23.

The Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

In 2022-23, New York has taken 60% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.9% of New York's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.1% have been 3-pointers.

