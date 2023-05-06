Matt Vierling -- with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on May 6 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling leads Detroit with 26 hits and an OBP of .337 this season.
  • In 57.1% of his games this season (16 of 28), Vierling has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (21.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 28 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Vierling has driven in a run in five games this year (17.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in eight of 28 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 15
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.62 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (39 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wainwright takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
  • The 41-year-old righty started and threw 4 2/3 innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
  • He ranked 31st in ERA (3.71), 37th in WHIP (1.283), and 41st in K/9 (6.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.