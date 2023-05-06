Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Cardinals - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Nick Maton (.148 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Cardinals Player Props
|Tigers vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Cardinals Odds
|Tigers vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Tigers vs Cardinals
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton has three doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .141.
- In 33.3% of his games this year (10 of 30), Maton has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (10.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Maton has driven in a run in eight games this season (26.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 10 games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (33.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (39 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wainwright starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.
- The 41-year-old righty started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- His 3.71 ERA ranked 31st, 1.283 WHIP ranked 37th, and 6.7 K/9 ranked 41st among qualified major league pitchers last year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.