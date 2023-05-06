On Saturday, Nick Maton (.148 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton has three doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .141.

In 33.3% of his games this year (10 of 30), Maton has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (10.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Maton has driven in a run in eight games this season (26.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 10 games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (33.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings