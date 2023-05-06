Paul Goldschmidt and Matt Vierling will be among the stars on display when the St. Louis Cardinals face the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

The favored Cardinals have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +170. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: St. Louis, Missouri
  • Venue: Busch Stadium
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Cardinals -210 +170 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-4.
  • In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Tigers and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The last 10 Tigers contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Tigers have won in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Detroit has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +170 or more and is 5-6 in those contests.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Detroit's games have gone over the total in 15 of its 31 chances.
  • The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
8-7 6-10 3-11 11-6 9-14 5-3

