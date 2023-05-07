Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Cardinals - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase and his .531 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has four doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .277.
- Haase will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- In 61.5% of his games this year (16 of 26), Haase has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (19.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 26 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Haase has an RBI in six of 26 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.62 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (39 total, 1.1 per game).
- Matz (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.39 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.39, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .304 against him.
