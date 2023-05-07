Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Cardinals - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (batting .167 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and an RBI), take on starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .175 with three doubles and three walks.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in nine games this year (56.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not homered in his 16 games this year.
- Cabrera has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.62 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Cardinals are sending Matz (0-4) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.39 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander went five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In six games this season, the 31-year-old has a 6.39 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .304 to opposing batters.
