Riley Greene -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on May 7 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.389) and total hits (34) this season.
  • Greene enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .474 with one homer.
  • Greene has had a hit in 24 of 32 games this year (75.0%), including multiple hits seven times (21.9%).
  • In 9.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 10 games this season (31.3%), Greene has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 16 games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 17
13 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%)
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
  • The Cardinals rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (39 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.39 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.39, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .304 against him.
