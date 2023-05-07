Riley Greene -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on May 7 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.389) and total hits (34) this season.

Greene enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .474 with one homer.

Greene has had a hit in 24 of 32 games this year (75.0%), including multiple hits seven times (21.9%).

In 9.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this season (31.3%), Greene has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 16 games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 13 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings