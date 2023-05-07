Sunday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (10-24) and the Detroit Tigers (15-17) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cardinals taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET on May 7.

The probable starters are Steven Matz (0-4) for the Cardinals and Alex Faedo for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Cardinals

  • Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-4.
  • When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its foes are 7-2-1 in its last 10 contests.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
  • The Tigers have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (45.2%) in those contests.
  • This season, Detroit has come away with a win five times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.
  • The offense for Detroit is No. 29 in MLB play scoring 3.6 runs per game (115 total runs).
  • The Tigers have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.51) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 3 Mets W 6-5 Joey Wentz vs Joey Lucchesi
May 3 Mets W 8-1 Michael Lorenzen vs Max Scherzer
May 4 Mets W 2-0 Eduardo Rodríguez vs Justin Verlander
May 5 @ Cardinals W 5-4 Matthew Boyd vs Jordan Montgomery
May 6 @ Cardinals W 6-5 Spencer Turnbull vs Adam Wainwright
May 7 @ Cardinals - Alex Faedo vs Steven Matz
May 8 @ Guardians - Michael Lorenzen vs Tanner Bibee
May 9 @ Guardians - Joey Wentz vs Shane Bieber
May 10 @ Guardians - Eduardo Rodríguez vs Peyton Battenfield
May 12 Mariners - Matthew Boyd vs Marco Gonzales
May 13 Mariners - Spencer Turnbull vs Bryce Miller

