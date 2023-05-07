Player props are available for Paul Goldschmidt and Javier Baez, among others, when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Detroit Tigers at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Tigers vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Báez Stats

Baez has 28 hits with five doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 15 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .259/.325/.389 on the year.

Baez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with three home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 5 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Mets May. 4 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 3 2-for-3 3 1 1 5 0

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has 34 hits with two doubles, two triples, three home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .270/.319/.389 on the year.

Greene brings a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .375 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 6 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Cardinals May. 5 1-for-2 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Mets May. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1 vs. Mets May. 3 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mets May. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Javier Báez, Riley Greene or other Tigers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Steven Matz Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Matz Stats

Steven Matz (0-4) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his seventh start of the season.

Matz has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.

Matz has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

Matz Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels May. 2 5.0 6 4 4 4 2 at Giants Apr. 26 4.0 6 2 2 3 3 at Mariners Apr. 21 5.1 4 4 4 7 2 vs. Pirates Apr. 15 5.2 3 2 2 6 5 at Rockies Apr. 10 5.2 9 6 6 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Alex Faedo's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 14 doubles, four home runs, 18 walks and 16 RBI (39 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .302/.396/.504 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 5 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Angels May. 4 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Angels May. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Tommy Edman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Edman Stats

Tommy Edman has put up 26 hits with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .255/.339/.461 on the year.

Edman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 6 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 4 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Angels May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.