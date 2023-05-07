Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Cardinals on May 7, 2023
Player props are available for Paul Goldschmidt and Javier Baez, among others, when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Detroit Tigers at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Báez Stats
- Baez has 28 hits with five doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 15 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .259/.325/.389 on the year.
- Baez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with three home runs, two walks and four RBI.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 4
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|1
|5
|0
Riley Greene Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Greene Stats
- Riley Greene has 34 hits with two doubles, two triples, three home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .270/.319/.389 on the year.
- Greene brings a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .375 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|May. 6
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 5
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Steven Matz Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Matz Stats
- Steven Matz (0-4) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his seventh start of the season.
- Matz has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.
- Matz has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.
Matz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Angels
|May. 2
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|4
|2
|at Giants
|Apr. 26
|4.0
|6
|2
|2
|3
|3
|at Mariners
|Apr. 21
|5.1
|4
|4
|4
|7
|2
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 15
|5.2
|3
|2
|2
|6
|5
|at Rockies
|Apr. 10
|5.2
|9
|6
|6
|4
|2
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 14 doubles, four home runs, 18 walks and 16 RBI (39 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .302/.396/.504 on the year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 5
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Tommy Edman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Edman Stats
- Tommy Edman has put up 26 hits with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashed .255/.339/.461 on the year.
Edman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 6
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
