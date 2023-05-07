Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Cardinals - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.320 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is batting .250 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- McKinstry has gotten a hit in 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%), with more than one hit on three occasions (11.5%).
- He has gone deep in two of 26 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- McKinstry has had an RBI in five games this season.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this year (34.6%), including one multi-run game.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.62).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.1 per game).
- Matz (0-4 with a 6.39 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander went five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.39, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .304 against him.
